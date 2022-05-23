Vin Diesel shares a video of his reunion with Jordana Brewster on the set of Fast X

The shooting of Fast & Furious 10 (FastX) continues without, for now, more setbacks. The production took a resounding setback when its director, Justin Lin, decided to leave the project due to “creative differences”.

Rumors suggest that such differences were due to the behavior of Vin Diesel during filming, although neither the filmmaker nor his representatives have confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the actor who gives life to Dominic Toretto in the action franchise, he has been very active on social networks, offering videos from the shooting set and some surprises related to the next Riddick movie.

The penultimate video was made with Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor will play the villain in the tenth Fast & Furious movie and was enthusiastic about his character’s car.

Now, Diesel continues with his videos. On this occasion, the actor has shared a short clip on Instagram of his reunion with Jordan Brewsterthe actress who plays mia torettoDom’s sister.

Vin Diesel talks about Jordana Brewster as his “sister on and off screen” and celebrates her arrival on set. The actor rejected a draft of the Fast & Furious 10 script in which Mia was not included, which makes this meeting more special.

Jordana Brewster’s role was affected by the death of Paul Walker. Since Mia was married to Brian O’Conner, Brewster was not present in the eighth film. However, she returned in Fast & Furious 9.

Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez They are, along with Vin Diesel himself, the two main cast members who have been linked to the franchise the longest.

Fast & Furious has come a long way since its fringe origins in 2001. The franchise got its start as a film about the world of street racing in Los Angeles. Now, it’s one of the biggest action franchises in the industry, capable of ignoring the laws of physics and logic at will. Such is the power of “the family”.