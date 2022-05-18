Vin Diesel shares a video with Jason Momoa from the sets of his new movie and fans react

The tenth installment of ‘Fast and furious’ is already in production, the creators pointed out that this film has the objective of being a prelude to the movie that will end the story that began in the year 2001. For this project, more actors will be included with the aim of nurturing the final stretch.

One of them is the Hawaiian Jason Momoa, who will be the main villain of the installment planned to be released in 2023. His stake It has been applauded by fans of the saga, as they consider that it can contribute a lot to the plot. It was also confirmed that it will feature the performance of the Oscar winner Brie Larson.

Shortly after it hit all theaters, the part 9, It was reported that the filming of the next film would not take long to start, and it was so yesterday that the actor Vin Diesel published a video accompanied by Momoa on the recording set, this material made them a trend, since so far it has more than 4 millions of reproductions.

THE VIDEO OF JASON MOMOA AND VIN DIESEL

In the video released by ‘Dominic Toretto’, the stars are seen happy during the recordings of the next tape of Universal Pictures; according to the description, they are resting in a purple vehicle after a great action sequence they did in week five of shooting.

“Jason, what are you doing here outside in the car And how are you feeling?” Vin asked, to which Momoa replied, “How do I feel? I feel amazing it’s day one. You and me together, friend, I finally got a fast car!”

This happens while they are lying in a race car, which they then surround with the camera so that the actor’s followers have the opportunity to see it in its entirety. To close their message on social networks, the two look forward and say almost at the same time: “This is going to be a good one.”

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT FAST AND FURIOUS 10

The directors of the saga confessed that the film will be named after ‘Fast X’, and will be released in May 2023, this after it was will postpone repeatedly. It was explained that this film will be the penultimate of the franchise, since it is planned that with the film number 11 the story definitely ends.

To start with this farewell, it is planned to include more characters, one of them is Jason Momoa, who will be the antagonist and is popular thanks to his role in the series ‘Game of Thrones’, or being from Aquaman in the cinematic universe of DC Comics.

Also added the performance of brie larson, She in 2019 gave life to Captain Marvel, one of the strongest heroines within this franchise. On the other hand, it was confirmed that ‘The Rock’ will not return to the project, and it is that she preferred to leave her after having some problems with Vin Diesel.