Vin Diesel Shares Adorable First Photo of Brie Larson’s Character

By Sophie J.



– Published on May 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Fast and Furious 10 star Vin Diesel warmly welcomes his new colleague. He posted a photo of Brie Larson that moved fans.

The release of the last part of the saga is scheduled for 2023. Fans are on the lookout for the slightest clue concerning the casting or the synopsis, eager to find their favorite universe. The first Fast and Furious was released in 2001. Since then, 9 other feature films have been made, as well as two short films. The last opus, Fast and Furious 9hit theaters in 2021. Filming for the upcoming film, Fast and Furious 10, is in progress, and Vin Diesel is teasing internet users with this photo. A great way to welcome the actress who will give him the answer!

The actor is not afraid to shout loud and clear what he thinks. In this case, he wanted welcome the new recruitBrie Larson, in the team of Fast and Furious 10. Vin Diesel posted an adorable photo of the two of them, clearly announcing the participation of the star of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the next film of the saga. He accompanies the photo with a caption indicating: There are people you will meet in life…who will change you, change your family…change the world, FOREVER! » The actress therefore joins Jason Momoa or even Michelle Rodriguez in the casting.

Fast and Furious 10what emotions for this last part!

Brie Larson’s character should be quite close to Dom Toretto, the protagonist. By posting this shot, the actor give a hint on the role of the young woman, without saying too much. Thus, fans can formulate their hypotheses on the subject. This isn’t the first time the actor has posted such photos. More recently, he shared a black and white snapshot, with his sister Samantha. It said in the caption: To be able to work alongside my little sister Samantha… how lucky. Full of love forever. » In any case, it looks like the end of the era Fast and Furious brings up Vin Diesel’s emotions. Fast and Furious 10 covers the second part of the last adventure of the saga.