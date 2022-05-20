Fast X: Vin Diesel shares new photo with Brie Larson

Fast X, the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, is currently in development and is already being excitedly anticipated by many. The tape has a premiere scheduled for May 19, 2023 and will be the penultimate installment of the saga. Although things for this new title looked bad at the beginning of its production, as director Justin Lin left the project after a major disagreement with Vin Diesel, currently everything is going smoothly according to reports, and it will be Louis Leterrier who will take the reins as new director.

Also, last month, Diesel broke the big news that Captain Marvel star and Oscar winner Brie Larson would be joining the cast of Fast X. Vin has been very active on social media lately sharing material related to the production of the new movie and today he uploaded a photo with Larson in which they seem to be in character. We leave you the publication below:

There are some people you will meet in life…they will change you, they will change your family…they will change the world, FOREVER! #FastX

In a past interview with Uproxx, Brie expressed to the outlet her desire to appear in a Fast and Furious project in the future, and when asked if her dream was to be in one of these films, her answer was: “One hundred percent. One hundred percent.” The actress added:

Please tell everyone that of course I would like to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are very good. They are so funny. And they have made me appreciate cars. And it is something that should be appreciated. They are incredible. So of course please.

Late last year, it was confirmed that Dwayne Johnson would not be returning to the franchise, as the actor turned down a public invitation Vin Diesel had made for him to return to the team. It was in November 2021 when Diesel posted a message through his Instagram account asking Johnson to reprise the role of Luke Hobbs in Fast X. However, the content of the petition was not well received by Internet users or by Dwayne, since in the message, Diesel used the name of the late actor Paul Walker and that of his own children as a means to convince him.

