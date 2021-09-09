Vin Diesel shirtless and in vacation mode in Italy

The actor of “Fast & Furious” paparazzi in total relaxation on a luxury yacht in Portofino

Straight shoulders and belly out: Vin Diesel was pinched by photographers while relaxing off Portofino on a luxurious yacht. However, an unprecedented “round” detail captures the attention: the actor, dark glasses and cell phone in hand, was walking on the bridge Without T-Shirt sporting a pronounced belly over the black swimsuit.

The photos were published by the American site “PageSix“. The shape is not particularly dazzling and there and then it amazes to see it so but for Vin Diesel, known for i movie everything muscles And action, it is not a worry. On the contrary.

Vin Diesel and the lesson on body shaming

Even in the past, the Hollywood star was immortalized with a poorly fit torso and to the criticisms of fans and journalists about his appearance as a middle-aged man he replied giving a lesson in bon ton: “Men or women, body shaming is always wrong, don’t you think?”.

The 54-year-old actor is spending the vacation with the fiancée historical Paloma Jiménez and three children Hania (13), Vincent (11) and Pauline (6). Like other American celebrities, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Vanessa Bryant, Italian coasts to disconnect the plug. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was also spotted in Venice to participate in the three-day fashion show of the Dolce & Gabbana designers. He previously visited Sky studios in London.

