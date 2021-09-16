Vin Diesel takes off on a great racing scene

The writers have a lot to do for the next episode of Fast and Furious Which Vin Diesel might have cleverly mocked in a recent Instagram post. explanations.

Adventure in Formula 1?

a few months ago, Fast and Furious 9 They have taken theaters around the world by storm. The film still works in some theaters and did well at the box office, grossing over $ 695 million in admissions. On a larger scale, in ten films, the universe fast and angry It grossed over $ 5.8 billion at the box office. Therefore, it becomes difficult to end such a profitable franchise … and reassure fans of the latter: a Fast and Furious 10 well in preparation ! It already has a release date in France: April 5, 2023, or in just under two years.

For now, the scenario remains confidential. As for the cast, if they can enjoy any surprises, they should take on the faces of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez or Ludacris, no doubt. For their part, John Cena or even Charlize Theron are expected to return for a film that should raise a higher level in terms of entertainment. while that Fast and Furious 9 Had a scene in space (!), The next person will have to do their best to impress the viewer.

On his Instagram account, Vin Diesel may have given a first glimpse of the racing landscape in the future. The actor was present at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Italy, in Monza. In a short video, tell us Single seat can be on the menu Fast and Furious 10. “The race!! Heavy is coming … “ Commented with hashtags related to the film. In the same video, the man who plays Dom in a tank top mentions the names of Dom Toretto and Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker). What if a millimeter connection hides behind this harmless video?