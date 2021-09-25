Vin Diesel talks about the possibility of a new game – Nerd4.life

Vin Diesel he is known in the world of cinema above all for the role of Dominic Toretto, of Fast & Furious. Obviously the actor has played many other characters, such as Richard B. Riddick for the series of The Chronicles of Riddick. Additionally, he also voiced the anti-hero within character-based games. Recently, Vin Diesel spoke about the possibility of a new chapter of the videogame series of The Chronicles of Riddick.

Speaking to GamesRadar’s microphones, Diesel said: “We had a great success with Escape from Butcher Bay. It seems like an eternity has passed. But I imagine we could take advantage of the gaming space and add an additional chapter: what is certain is that the new film has already been written. So he’s sure we’ll be shooting the fourth Chronicles of Riddick movie. ”

The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena

This is not the first time that Vin Diesel mentions the possibility of making a new game by The Chronicles of Riddick. In 2013 he talked about the possibility of collaborating with Starbreeze, author of Payday, for a new chapter. Nothing has been done, however, and the most recent chapter is still the one published in 2009.

