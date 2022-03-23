Vin Diesel thanked the fans of the saga for their affection and said he hopes they feel proud of his ending

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

Now, after a long absence on social networks, Vin Diesel shared a message in which he appreciates the affection of the fans of the saga: “I am approaching the end of the saga, which is “Fast and Furious”. It is very intense, although god has brought such an incredible talent to help me complete this mythology, I can not help but remember, all of you who have been part of this trip. All of you have been part of this family”

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

In addition, he stated that he hopes to live up to expectations and make fans of the saga proud of his ending: “I can’t believe that Universal Studios is switching to a two part finale. Your support and belief in this mythology amazes me and makes me smile. There are angels that come to this mythology that will make you all smile. I love you all and from bottom of my soul, I hope to make you proud.

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its premiere until the past June 24, 2021.

The cast of the latest film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, the villain of the new installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B will be present in the film.