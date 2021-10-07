News

Vin Diesel, the 10 best films of the Pitch Black star according to critics

Posted on
Back tonight on Italian TV with Pitch Black, a 2000 sci-fi directed by David Twohy and the first chapter of the Riddick trilogy, Vin Diesel in the course of his career he has taken part in several cult and blockbusters of great success: so let’s discover together the best films in which he appeared according to the critics.

As usual, to identify which films in which the star starred managed to win the favor of reviewers, we examined the scores indicated by the most famous review aggregators in the world: Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. As you can see below, in both lists we find the Animated classic The Iron Giant, the first Guardians of the Galaxy e Saving Private Ryan by Steven Spielberg, while following the most recent chapters of Fast & Furious, the sequel to the Marvel film and 1km from Wall Street.

Here are the top 10:

Rotten Tomatoes

  1. The Iron Giant (96%)
  2. Saving Private Ryan (93%)
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy (92%)
  4. Avengers: Infinity War (85%)
  5. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 (85%)
  6. Fast & Furious 7 (82%)
  7. Fast & Furious 5 (77%)
  8. Fast & Furious 6 (70%)
  9. Fast & Furious 8 (67%)
  10. 1km from Wall Street (66%)

Metacritic

  1. Saving Private Ryan (91)
  2. The Iron Giant (85)
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy (76)
  4. Avengers: Infinity War (68)
  5. Fast & Furious 7 (67)
  6. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 (67)
  7. Fast & Furious 5 (66)
  8. Try to frame me – Find me guilty (65)
  9. 1km from Wall Street (66%)
  10. Fast & Furious 6 (70%)

We remind you that Diesel will soon resume the role of Dom Toretto in Fast & Furious 9, whose release in Italian cinemas is set for next 18 August 2021.


