Vin Diesel: The neighbor calls his security system “absurd”

Vin Diesel’s neighbor has lashed out at the actor calling his surveillance system based on the use of guards ‘absurd and manic’.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel’s neighbor wrote a letter to the famous face of Dom Toretto which also reached the TMZ desks. The letter reads: “For several weeks I have witnessed abuses perpetrated by those in charge of your surveillance system around our homes and in the area of ​​the beach. They interrogate us, block the road with their SUVs and stop people walking when you pass by on bicycles. area of ​​the Dominican Republic there are no threats. We have dealt with actors of your caliber many times but no star has imposed such arbitrary and maniacal security measures on us. By doing so you are violating the peace of the place and its visitors “.

Apparently, the straw that broke the camel’s back was the interruption of traffic by security to have Vin Diesel’s family cycle across the road. A resource close to the action interpreter, however, specified that, that day, more measures were needed precisely due to the presence of the actor’s family. The resource also said that, so far, Vin Diesel has never had such problems and that all the members of his surveillance system are Dominicans in order to encourage the employment of local people.

Known for being linked to the Fast & Furious franchise since 2001, Vin Diesel also starred in Saving Private Ryan, Pitch Black, xXx, Try to Frame Me and Billy Linn – A Hero Day.