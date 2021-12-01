Vin Diesel, the touching tribute to Paul Walker on the eighth anniversary of his death: “I miss you”

Vin Diesel e Paul Walker they were inseparable. They met on the set of the first one The Fast and The Furious and they quickly became close friends. So much so that since Walker left us, the 30 november 2013, in a car accident, aged 40, Vin has always remained close to her only daughter Meadow.

Last October, when the twenty-two year old is married with Louis Thornton-Allan, it was the actor who accompanied her to the altar. AND the maid of honor was Similce, Diesel’s 13-year-old eldest daughter. Now, in theWalker’s eighth death anniversary, Diesel paid tribute to his friend by posting on his own Instagram a picture of Meadow on her wedding day, beaming, in the company of Similar. “Look at this picture, Paul, it will make you smile», Writes the actor in the long and touching message in which he recalls that it was Walker who taught him how to give the” most beautiful welcome “to his first child.

“I have so many things to tell you …”, writes Vim recalling the day in which, after having shot together a scene of The Fast and The Furious 4, Paul went to his trailer and asked him: “What’s wrong?” Him, who that day would become father, for the first time, from Similce, explained that he was about to go to the hospital but didn’t know what to do: “I’ll never forget your words:“ A lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life ”. Of course you spoke from experience, already having an angel of your own. ”

Walker on the set of The Fast and The Furious, in 2008, he could not have imagined it. But his “angel”, Meadow, in 2020 would have wanted Similce as a bridesmaid, “the angel that thanks to your fraternal advice I was able to welcome in the most beautiful way”: “It’s been eight years today, and it doesn’t pass day when I don’t think about the brotherly relationship that we were lucky enough to live. But if you have faith, tragedies in life are always followed by blessings of life. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile ».

Diesel concludes the touching post by writing that his children – besides Similce – are there Vincent, 11 years old and Pauline, 6, which was named in Walker’s honor – they tell him over and over: “Uncle Paul is with you dad, always“. Vin knows in her heart “that they are right”: “I miss you Pablo“.