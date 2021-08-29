Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne Johnson: Who’s Right? | Cinema

For more specials like this, subscribe to BadTaste +

Is there anything worse than a quarrel in the family, indeed in the family? Well, actually yes: global warming, wars, world hunger, the inevitable next pandemic … but if we exclude everything related to the apocalypse, is there anything worse than a fight in the family? Ask the fandom of Fast & Furious and he will answer you in chorus “no!”: the Family is a safe place (jumps into the void and various stunts aside) and when two members quarrel for futile reasons, they sulk each other, break off the peace and don’t talk to each other anymore it’s not just the two of them who suffer from it, but all of us. We imagine it is clear what we are talking about but for completeness of information the reference is to the fact that at a certain point in Fast & Furious Dwayne Johnson made his triumphal entry, and that within a couple of films he and Vin Diesel began to scorn, squabble over Instagram, and ultimately break off relationships forever.

The history of the quarrel that exegetes and exegeteers have already called “Vin vs Rock” is long and complicated, and seems to have reached its definitive conclusion a month ago, when Dwayne Johnson announced once and for all that he would never return. on the set of a Fast & Furious, much to the scorn of Vin Diesel and his “strong manners for good”. We would have to write a book, or maybe even just a long post, to reconstruct everything that has happened since Fast & Furious 8 until today, and from that famous Instagram post by Johnson, now removed, in which he attacked “his set mates” for their “unprofessional and cowardly behavior” (the post has now been removed, and the only testimony of that first spark this remains).

And we’re sure someone will write this book; but we, as honorary members of the Family (don’t ask us how we did it), have another concern: who is right? Vin or Dwayne? The head of the shack or the new arrival who gave a decisive boost to the evolution of the franchise? Parent 1 or parent 2? To find an answer we decided to turn to an infallible method, the so-called “Ross Geller method”, demonstrated for the first time by Davis Schwimmer in this episode of the second season of Friends: a list of the pros and cons of the two, to decide who to stand on. All the elements taken into consideration have been carefully chosen with scientific criteria that will help us to arrive at an indisputable answer. Let’s start.

Combing. Identical for both, although Dwayne Johnson is more familiar with the beard. We still assign one point each.

Ability to wear a white tank top, a fundamental garment to be part of the Family: here Vin Diesel has the advantage, given that Dwayne Johnson almost always prefers to focus on t-shirts, sometimes covered with military jackets. Vin king of the tank top earns a point.

Years of service in the family. Easy win for Vin Diesel here, since the Family is his idea and is part of it from the very beginning.

Probability of becoming president of the United States of America within ten years. Higher than zero for only one of the two, unless Vin Diesel has projects he has never told us about. Point for Dwayne.

Ability to perform the pectoral dance of love. Dwayne Johnson knows how to do it, Vin Diesel is unknown, but he never bothered to let us know, so another point for Dwayne.

Quality of the best movie I’ve ever been to. In the case of Vin Diesel, and obviously excluding the entire franchise of Fast & Furious, the fight is between Pitch Black, Try to frame me And Save Private Ryan. Dwayne Johnson responds with Pain & Gain, and he does it aloud so as not to be heard as he utters titles like “San Andreas“,”Hercules” or “The catcher“. Point Vin.

Quality of the worst movie I’ve ever been in. Nanny mission And Babylon AD? Or Doom And Baywatch? We assign one point each ecumenically.

Awards won in career. Both have netted and won at the Teen Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards, neither have yet appeared on the Oscars stage, both have won a Razzie. We give Vin a point because she got a SAG nomination, but we immediately take it away because it wasn’t for him but for the entire cast of Save Private Ryan.

Participation in the book 30 Years of Adventure: A Celebration of Dungeons & Dragons. Point Vin.

Equity investments a Star Trek. Dwayne Point.

Support from other family members. Tyrese Gibson tried to mediate but then took Vin’s side, Scott Eastwood seemed to side with Dwayne or otherwise confirm the problems on set, Ludacris side with Vin, Michelle Rodriguez took the opportunity to take it out on Vin without defending Dwayne . All in all a substantial draw.

Diplomatic skills and a tendency to belittle what happened by passing it off as skirmishes between friends. Easy Vin point.

Ability to sulk and not even take half a step back. Equally easy Dwayne point.

Ability to behave like true professionals and role models instead of cowards. If you ask Dwayne he will tell you that he is capable and Vin is not. If you ask Vin she will tell you that he is capable and Dwayne is not. Zero points awarded so maybe they stop having a tantrum.

Ability to be actually right in this diatribe. Look, sadly we weren’t in that dressing room where Vin and Dwayne had a “frank face to face” and we’ll never know exactly what they said. Nor will we ever know the whole truth about those sets and the alleged unprofessional attitudes of Vin Diesel, nor about the actions of Dwayne Johnson and his way of relating to the one who, willy-nilly, is the protagonist, the producer and the beating heart of the saga. The quarrel between the two could be read as the whim of a superstar who arrived in a chicken coop in which there was already a rooster, or as the candid denunciation of an outside observer who for the first time brought to light all the bad things of working to Fast & Furious.

The elements to judge and get an idea are almost all there, what is missing is the certainty of knowing who to believe, or if (most likely answer, if you ask us) all the problems were born from a fundamental incompatibility and from the impossibility of bringing together such enormous egos – a hypothesis partially confirmed by certain statements by Johnson who says “Vin and I have two profoundly different approaches to making films”. So here we do not assign any points, and indeed we make an extreme gesture: we delete all the points assigned previously, we bring the result back to 0-0 and we admit that we do not know who is right, that we do not know which side to take, that the the only thing that matters is the family and that, given the doubts, we are on Michelle Rodriguez’s side.