Vin Diesel wants to give a change to the last tapes of ‘Fast and Furious’

the saga ‘Fast and furious’already with 9 films released, has two more films prepared for this close with ‘gold clasp’ one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema.

The ninth film, titled ‘F9’, premiered last May 2021, a year later than expected due to the pandemic. A few months after its premiere, the arrival of two more films was confirmed for 2023 and 2024 and thus end the saga.

The producer who will carry out these two projects will be Neal H. Moritzwho has also been part of the films of the saga, pointed out that the renowned actor Vin Diesel, who gives life to the character of Toretto, would have plans to turn ‘Fast and furious’which has been heavily criticized by some due to its over-the-top action scenes.

You would also like to read:







“Honestly, I think in the future I would like to be smaller. And I would like to start going back to where we started. I think it’s an interesting way to do it. I like to zig and then zag. I like that Vin Diesel tries to do something different And I think that’s what the public demands these days.”

Let’s remember that ‘F9’ featured Lin as director and a spectacular cast in which, in addition to Wine Dieselappeared, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker Y John Cenathe villain of the new installment

This film managed to collect 681 million dollars worldwide, a loot that places it as the highest grossing Hollywood film in 2021.

not counting ‘F9’the eight films of the saga ‘Fast and furious’ plus the derivative tape ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ They have raised around 6,000 million dollars worldwide.