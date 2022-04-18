Vin Diesel wants to give a change to the last tapes of “Fast & Furious”

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

Now the producer Neal H Moritzwhich has been part of all the films in the saga of “Fast & Furious”I affirm that Vin Diesel I would have plans to give the action saga a change, criticized by some for its exaggerated action scenes: “Honestly, I think in the future I would like to be smaller. And I would like to start going back to where we started. I think it’s an interesting way to do it. I like to zig and then zag. I like that Vin Diesel tries to do something different And I think that’s what the public demands these days.”

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its premiere until the past June 24, 2021.

The cast of the latest film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, the villain of the new installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B will be present in the film.