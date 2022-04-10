Vin Diesel Welcomes Brie Larson To The Cast Of Fast & Furious 10

Vin Diesel promised that the angels were coming to the “mythology” of fast and furious 10and one of the angels is shaped like captain marvel star Brie Larson. Diesel revealed that she has been added to the star cast on her Instagram page. The hit action movie is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh, you say to yourself, ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this picture,” Diesel wrote. “What you don’t see, however, is the character you’ll be introduced to in fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something that maybe you didn’t expect but longed for. Welcome to the FAMILY, Brie.”

review the fast 10 casting announcement below:

fast and furious 10 will be directed once again by Justin Lin, who will also serve as director for the latest installment. Chris Morgan is also attached to write the penultimate film. Although the official cast has not been announced, franchise alumni Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang are expected to reprise their respective roles.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latest installment took the family around the world, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.