Vin Diesel will go electric in the next Fast and Furious

No more explosion of speakers in dark rooms: the Dodge Daytona SRT will be the star of the next Fast and Furious!

Cinema has always been a formidable communication tool for brands. And car manufacturers quickly understood this. Many models would probably not be what they are today without the film where they had the opportunity to show themselves. And it’s not Dodge who will say the opposite, he cheerfully takes advantage of the imposing musculature of Vin Diesel to promote his muscle car.

But the time has come for an energy shift, whether among manufacturers or in the film industry. This is particularly the case here, where productions in France will have to estimate their carbon footprint to benefit from CNC aid. If Hollywood still seems to be spared by this kind of measure, the fact remains that electric films will increasingly occupy the canvases of dark rooms.

Will the Dodge Daytona SRT be furious enough for fans?

This is what is taking shape for the next and tenth episode of the Fast and Furious saga (Fast X), where Dominic Toretto alias Vin Diesel will burst the screen at the wheel of the Dodge Daytona SRT EV. A car that is timely since it is the one that announces the emission-free future of the brand accustomed to sedans and coupés with a big heart.

In addition to ridding the planet of bad guys, Toretto would therefore think about the environment. But he will not be the only one as shown by these first images of the shooting relayed on Youtube: the DeLorean Alpha5 EV will also be there, and will probably be used by his rival.

The film is being shot in Los Angeles. It remains to be seen whether the dose of electrics will scare away fans of the saga, more seduced by the explosions of the combustion chambers stuffed with NOS. And we cannot say that the artificial sound of the Daytona, which can climb to 126 dB, is particularly pleasant to make people forget the past.