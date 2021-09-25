Vin Diesel would like to do a Fast & Furious musical

Vin Diesel is currently on tour to present to the press F9: The Fast Saga, the ninth film in The Fast and the Furious series. After nine films (plus a spin-off), fans are wondering how the franchise could still move. In this regard, it was Vin Diesel who offered a very interesting starting point. During the Kelly Clarkson Show to promote F9, the actor expressed his love for musicals, admitting a desire to make one not only for the franchise, but also in general. Kelly Clarkson asked Vin Diesel about a possible musical version of the franchise; this was the actor’s response: “Well, I’m looking forward to doing a musical. Yes, I would. I was so close to doing Guys and Dolls, with Steven Spielberg, and we ended up not doing it, but I’m dying to do a musical ”.

Vin Diesel in the Avatar sequels?

Vin Diesel, during a chat with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz recently, he may have confirmed his presence in the Avatar sequels. In the part of the interview posted on twitter, Horowitz asks Vin Diesel a question about possible involvement in Avatar. The actor replies: “I spent some time there, but I haven’t filmed anything yet.” Josh Horowitz then points out to the actor that he used the word “yet”, “still”. At this point Vin Diesel, after hesitating, I added: “I love James Cameron, I really love James Cameron and I love this series and I think it’s safe to say we’re going to work together.”

In September last year the director James Cameron confirmed that the filming of Avatar 2 has been completed. It also provided an update on the third episode of the franchise. These are his words: “The day we deliver Avatar 2, we will start work on finishing Avatar 3. So where we are now, I’m down filming in New Zealand. We’re shooting the rest of the live action. We have about 10% remaining. We are 100% complete on Avatar 2 and 95% complete on Avatar 3 ”.