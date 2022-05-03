Vin Diesel’s behavior would have led to the resignation of director of “Fast 10”

A significant loss surprised the followers of the saga “Fast&Furious” upon confirming that Justin Lin would not be the director of “Fast 10”.

An inexplicable decision given the success of the franchise. So much so, that the filmmaker would stop receiving between 10 and 20 million dollars, as a result of problems with Vin Diesel. A source told nydailynews.com that the actor has been unprofessional at the time of recording, generating the resignation of Justin Lin.

“Diesel is late for the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he appears out of shape”, an informant, a veteran producer, told him. Version that has not been confirmed by the director, who has chosen not to refer to the fact.

It is not the first conflict of Vin Diesel

Before Vin Diesel had had problems with another important recording partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actor also decided to leave the saga accusing lack of professionalism on the recording set.

So far, no one from the cast has commented on Justin Lin’s departure from “Fast 10,” which features the debuts of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson in the saga and the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Charlize Theron

According to Variety, between 600 thousand and a million dollars could cost Universal replace the manager.