Vin Diesel’s message to friend Paul Walker

On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor remembered his friend who died in a car accident

There are bonds that never break, not even after death.

This is what happened to Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, united by a friendship that will never end. The actor recalled his close friend who passed away on November 30, 2013 in a car accident.

The post

Vin Diesel wrote on social media: “I have so many things to tell you … There is no day in which you do not think back to the brotherly bond we were lucky enough to live”. The two met on the set of The Fast and The Furious.

Friendship

Vin and Paul quickly became friends, and when Paul passed away on November 30, 2013, Vin decided to stay in the life of her daughter Meadow. The girl married Louis Thornton-Allan in October and Vin took over for her father by accompanying her to the altar.

The feelings

Vin recalled when Paul gave him birth advice: “A lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life ”.