Vin Diesel’s proposal to Dwayne Johnson after the fight

Vin Diesel ready to lay the hatchet with Dwyane Johnson. Through social networks, the actor asked his colleague to return to acting in Fast and Furious 10, final chapter of the film saga. The two had had some misunderstandings on the set of the eighth film in the series. A heavy quarrel prompted Johnson to abandon the project. But now Diesel wants to put away the past and has decided to lend a hand to his colleague.

Vin Diesel’s message

“Little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world is waiting to hear the ending with Fast 10. You know my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne. There is no holiday that passes without you having exchanged good wishes… but the time has come. our heritage awaits us “, he wrote Vin Diesel on Instagram. “I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would reach the top with the ending which is 10! I say this because I love you… but you have to step forward, you cannot leave this franchise aside: you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you step forward and fulfill your destiny “, he added.

Dwayne Johnson’s answer

Dwayne Johnson’s reply was not long in coming. On Instagram The Rock posted a shot that portrays him together with Vin Diesel, holding hands. Peace made then? Fast & Furious 10 will be divided into two parts: the first should arrive on the big screen between the end of 2022 and 2023.