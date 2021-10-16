News

Vin Diesel’s security is practically a gang

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

04/11/2021 – 18:28

He is supposed to guard the Dominican villa of the star, but in reality he dictates the law in the neighborhood, and the neighbors …

SANTO DOMINGO – The neighbors of Vin Diesel’s Dominican home definitely have some problems with the security team hired by the “Fast and Furious” star.

According to what TMZ reported, in fact, the group of agents would act “as if they were the owners of the neighborhood.” The 12 thugs, hired to ensure the safety of the Diesel family, would be too aggressive and would allow themselves excessive freedoms.

The actor, his wife and children live in a well-fenced neighborhood that is all villas and wealthy owners. Despite this, this Easter, the security blocked – to the sound of black SUVs parked crosswise – all traffic and pedestrians so that the little family could pedal in peace.

To denounce “the unprecedented rate of abuse”, a New York citizen who wrote an open letter to the 53-year-old, “in these few weeks I have personally witnessed, or have told me, of interrogations and actual roadblocks. In more than 10 years that I have lived in this neighborhood I have not / have had to endure anything like this from a tenant, ”adding,“ it is a safe neighborhood, no one – not even you – is in danger ”.


