Vinatzer, what a sight! Alex is glued to Noel after the 1st heat in Val d’Isère

First seasonal slalom and the Gardena is immediately there, just 12 cents from the French, then Foss-Solevaag and Nef for a total battle (2nd heat at 13.00). Pinturault was wrong, Gross’s performance was fair as well as Razzoli and Sala’s, Moelgg did not qualify by a whisker.

A show, for the opening of specialties that are already looking to the future.

In the first run of the Val d’Isère slalom, in front of everyone there are the “bad boys” who were playing for the jr world title just over 3 years ago. Clément Noel best time, Alex Vinatzer 12 cents from the transalpine to dream big, even the first victory in the World Cup.

The Italian leader is very good, he manages a rhythm heat with maturity, on the “Face” where he also has very little experience behind him; Alex will give up only a little bit in the final, but everything is wide open for a second, starting at 13.00, which sees many athletes in full swing for success. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag makes good use of the n ° 1 (today, however, the track has really held up very well) and is third at + 0 ”17, Tanguy Nef fits in splendidly starting with 18, for a fourth time trial at 41 cents.

There are 46 detachments from the leader for Manuel Feller, already on the podium yesterday in the giant, then we find just over half a second the host, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, for a France that can only complain for the mistake of Alexis Pinturault, which leaves 2 ”90 on the plate and will then end up out of 30.

Filip Zubcic and Kristoffer Jakobsen give each other an excellent heat, seventh ex aequo at 81 cents from Noel, while Simonet is great 9th at 98 cents and Yule and Ryding pay a second to close the partial top ten.

Further away Stefano Gross, still discreet just out of 15 to 1 “52 (7 cents ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, really in serious difficulty), also Giuliano Razzoli, 21st at 1” 65, and Tommaso Sala good 23rd in qualification. 1 “84. Manfred Moelgg didn’t make it by just 2 cents, out 2 ”22 late, while he got on Simon Maurberger as well as Hannes Zingerle, who got off with number 63.

Also excluded, quite surprisingly, Linus Strasser (with a serious mistake) and Michael Matt, as well as Marco Schwarz (far 2 ”53), who paid for the abundant month off after the ankle injury at the beginning of November.

RANKING 1 ^ HATCH MEN’S SLALOM VAL D’ISERE

1st Clément Noel in 44 ”51

2nd Alex Vinatzer + 0 ”12

3rd Sebastian Foss-Solevaag + 0 ”17

4th Tanguy Nef + 0 ”41

5th Manuel Feller + 0 ”46

6th Victor Muffat-Jeandet + 0 ”53

7th Kristoffer Jakobsen + 0 ”81

7th Filip Zubcic + 0 “81

9th Sandro Simonet + 0 ”98

10th Daniel Yule + 1 ”00

10th Dave Ryding + 1 ”00

17th Stefano Gross + 1 ”52

21st Giuliano Razzoli + 1 ”65

23rd Tommaso Sala + 1 ”84

31st Manfred Moelgg + 2 “22

DNF Simon Maurberger

DNF Hannes Zingerle