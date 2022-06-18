Vince McMahon Steps Down as WWE Chairman and CEO During Investigation of Alleged Hush Money Payment

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his role as CEO and president of World Wrestling Entertainment during an investigation into a report that he agreed to pay money to a former employee for an alleged affair, the company announced Friday.

WWE said in a statement that a “Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into the alleged misconduct of its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, Head of Talent Relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

McMahon is cooperating with the investigation, WWE said, and “will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE creative content during this period.” He is also scheduled to appear on “SmackDown” on Friday, WWE announced.

“I have pledged to cooperate fully with the Special Committee’s investigation and will do my best to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever it may be,” McMahon said in a statement.

McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, will serve as CEO and interim president, WWE said. She announced last month that she would be taking a leave of absence from most of her responsibilities in the organization; she had served as the company’s brand director.

Friday’s move follows a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that McMahon agreed to a secret $3 million payment with a former employee, who was hired as a legal assistant in 2019. The separation agreement, which was signed in January, is intended to The goal was to prevent the woman from discussing her relationship with McMahon or making disparaging comments about him, according to the Journal. The report, which cites documents and accounts from people familiar with the investigation, says an investigation began in April and has uncovered other confidentiality agreements over the years related to allegations of misconduct by former employees against McMahon and Laurinaitis.

In the statement, WWE said no further comment was expected until the investigation was complete. The company did not specify the accusations against McMahon. WWE also said the company and its special committee would work with an independent third party to conduct a comprehensive review of its compliance program, human resources function and overall culture.

McMahon purchased the then-World Wrestling Federation from his father, Vincent J. McMahon, in 1982 and built the company into a global wrestling powerhouse and media conglomerate that has produced such stars as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John. Dinner.

Information from Marc Raimondi of ESPN and The Associated Press was used in this report.