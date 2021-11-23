Vincent Cassel: 3 curiosities and his 5 best films

Vincent Cassel was born, with the name of Vincent Crochon, in Paris on November 23, 1966.

In addition to his film career, the actor is well known in Italy for being the first husband of Monica Bellucci, married on August 3, 1999 (the couple met in 1996 on the set of the film “The Apartment”) and father of Deva, born on 12 September 2004, and Léonie, born on 21 May 2010. In 2013 the couple separated. In 2018 Vincent married the Italian-French model Tina Kunakey, from whom he had the little Amazonie.

there 3 curiosities about the actor:

1- Speaks numerous languages: English, Italian, Russian and Portuguese.

2 – He is also a voice actor: he is the official voice of Hugh Grant and he voiced the tiger Diego, star of the series “Ice Age” and Monsieur Hood in “Shrek”.

3 – It supports the Amazonian tribes in the fight against the Belo Monte dam in Brazil.

And here are his 5 most famous films:

1 – L’odio (1995) by Mathieu Kassovitz, Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Harsh history set in the banlieu of Paris

2 – Elizabeth (1998), by Shekhar Kapur, on the life of Queen Elizabeth I of England

3 – Ocean’s Twelve (2004), by Steven Soderbergh, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Catherine Zeta Jones, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon.

4 – The Black Swan (2010), by Darren Aronofsky, on the merciless world of classical dance.

5 – It is only the end of the world (2016), by Xavier Dolan, on the ambiguous feelings that run under the radar in families.

(Photo Getty Images)