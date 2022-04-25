Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Romain Duris, Louis Garrel and Vicky Krieps will star in the new adaptation of The Three Musketeers

The magnificent work of Alexandre Dumas will hit theaters in 2023 and will be divided into two parts that will cover its entire history properly.

Adapting a dense and ambitious novel into a feature film is a challenge for any filmmaker. The challenge becomes more than obvious when the entire story must be condensed into a 2 or 3 hour movie.

There are not a few adaptations of novels that have been tarnished by their duration, as may be the case with Dune. David Lynch’s film based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel omits or waters down much of the plot.

Others had better luck, such as The Lord of the Rings. However, as Tolkien fans know, to get an experience closer to the novels you have to see the extended versions. Even so, there are usually notable absences.

Another of the works adapted ad nauseam on the big screen will make its ambitious return in 2023: The Three Musketeers. Based on the well-known novel by Alexandre Dumas, DeAPlaneta will co-produce with Constantin Films and M6 Films, Dimitri Rassam and Pathé a new adaptation of the play.

However, following the example of Denis Villeneuve with Dune, the new European adaptation of The Three Musketeers will arrive in two parts: D’Artagnan and Milady.

The dilogy will be one of the most ambitious European productions of the year, with a production budget that exceeds 72 million euros.

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan will hit theaters (at least in France) in April 2023. The second part, Milady, will do the same at Christmas of that same year.

The cast of the new adaptations includes Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Romain Duris, Louis Garrel, Vicky Krieps, François Civil, Pio Marmaï and Lyna Khoudri.

The synopsis of this duo of films that has screenplay by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la patellière and direction by Martin Bourboulonsay the following:

“From the Louvre museum to Buckingham Palace, through the sewers of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle… In a kingdom divided by religious wars and under the constant threat of British invasion, a group of men and women will wield their swords and join their destiny to that of France“.

It is always interesting to see the fantastic work of Alexandre Dumas adapted on the big screen. Previously we have found the most varied and even parodic iterations.