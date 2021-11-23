Vincent Cassel, the secret of his short hair

“You have seen me for what I am. Tell me again that you despise me, tell me! “. He said Vincent Cassel as the monstrous creature, in frak for the Disney, de “The beautiful and the beast”Of 2014. He had to study time to carry out the movements of this one, with challenging shoulders and awkward stiffness, in order to make her image more realistic, also making use of special effects. But the French actor, having abandoned the toupee and fur, continues to be an icon in style too. Famous for his retro and naturally casual look, since 1995: when he was the Jew Vinz, in the movie “Hate” from Mathieu Kassovitz. In the mirror while he does it again Robert De Niro with all the personality of Vincent Cassel.

There is no Borsalino of Humphrey Bogart, or a particular object to mark its charm. Vincent Cassel he stated that he loves to dress like his grandfather: with the classic tailoring. He is no longer the boy with the fake poor sweatshirt. Living long periods in Brazil, with his wife Tina Kunakey, will have to adapt the gray of the double-breasted to the flip-flops; the serious blue of occasions in the closet, leaving the warm colors of the green-gold earth in fashion all year round. And the bright shirts of a ‘sambista’, instead of polo shirts.

Vincent, the karma of the barber

“Perfection is not just a control problem, you need to put your heart into it. Surprise yourself and you will surprise whoever looks at you ”. This line is from the script of “The black Swan“(Black Swan), 2010 film with Vincent Cassel And Natalie Portman. The ex-husband of the Bellucci he played the artistic director, dance teacher, forced to manage the rivalry of two prima ballerinas. The school of fashion for Vincent, is that of the 40s, with Fred Astaire And Marcello Mastroianni. With those long and charming coats, which today steal his partner and daughters.

The film series of the various Ocean’s it’s her favorite for showing off clothes: there are designer clothes Brioni, or put in Saharan white. The same color that saw him freshly married next to hers Tina. To which he has recently dedicated a tattoo on his arm, depicting Betty Boop in afro version, with huge curly hair, just like his wife. But the hair for Vincent Cassel they never stay the same. We saw them wild in one bearded whole, short as after military service. The secret to getting out of a character played in a movie is to shave them to zero after filming. Only in this way, revealed Mister Cassel, regain physical and mental freedom, your own being. And he doesn’t make any movies until they grow back. An initiation rite performed with a razor. A habit of taking off your hair, a secret that has now been discovered.

Cassel, that line in the middle between youth and old age

“The happiness of others” from Daniel Cohen, is the last film shot. Vincent he acts with an unusual pair of glasses, stolen from the director, he will say. He who admits: “I only see my films once and that’s it!“. Because it is increasingly difficult to see himself on the screen. Although I usually say: “Aux âmes bien nées, la valeur n’attend point le nombre des années “. That does not it is a verse from him, but of Pierre Corneille: typical Parisian quote from intellectuals and snobs, with a wise meaning: ‘For well-born souls, value does not wait in the number of years’. AND Vincent Cassel the reference to youth also has it alongside.

