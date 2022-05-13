Vincent Janssen, in pre-call for the Netherlands for the Nations League

Midtime Editorial

louis van gaalstrategist of Netherlands national teamsurprised locals and strangers this Friday, by including Vincent Jansen in the pre-call for the games of the Nations League next June.

Such a situation has caused Some Dutch media highlight Janssen’s surprise callespecially because in two tournaments in Liga MX: “scored twice in 27 games”points out De Telegraaf, who adds that the last time the attacker was with his country’s team was five years ago.

It is a reality that Janssen is far from his best version on the court and they have suffered from it in scratchedwhere his goals came in dribs and drabs and this condemned him to take strong whistles by royal fans.

However, the fact that Vincent Janssen is not sure of his place with the Netherlands to face the Nations Leaguesince it will be until the next may 27th when Louis van Gaal gives the final call to face the competition.

The Netherlands they will play in the Nations League in view of Belgium (3 of June), Welsh (8 of June); while their local duels will be against Poland (June 11) and Welsh (June 14th).

