Vincent Lindon: “I adapt to what each director or director asks me” | The French actor will give a public talk on Tuesday at the Gaumont cinema

The French vincent lindon He has more than eighty films shot over thirty-five years, has been directed by the most important French directors of the last decades (from Claire Denis to Benoît Jacquot, including Stéphane Brizé) and is one of the most famous actors of his country. But it was only seven and a half years ago that he received his first major award: neither more nor less than the best actor award at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, won for his work in the price of a man, who at the time came to present to Argentina. Lindon set foot on the Côte d’Azur several times. The last, seven months ago, to preside over the jury that ended up awarding the Palme d’Or to Triangle of Sadness, by the Danish Ruben Östlund. And he also returned to Buenos Aires, in this case to give a Masterclass on acting moderated by the filmmaker Santiago Miter (The student, The range, Argentina, 1985). the appointment will be This Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Gaumont Cinemawithin the framework of the Cannes Film Festival Week that started yesterday and will continue until Sunday the 4th.

“I did not prepare anything at all”, he is sincere when faced with the requirement of Page 12 of some advance on the topics that will be addressed before the audience of the cinema located at Rivadavia 1635, a few meters from the Congress, and concludes: “I will go as if I were a stand up to give the talk with what is emerging at the moment”. The truth is that Lindon has the back enough to jump headfirst into the improv pool. With a filmography rich in characters of unwavering ethics and dignity, his latest films demonstrate his chameleonic ability to adapt to the requirements of each project: he was a tortured firefighter addicted to steroids in titanedirected by Julia Ducournau and winner of the Palme d’Or in 2021, as well as that long-suffering husband whose life takes a 180-degree turn after his wife meets her ex on the street in Claire Denis’ latest film, With love and love.

-Ducournau is less than 40 years old and has a couple of feature films and Denis, 76 years old and a filmography with some thirty titles, between short and long. Does your approach to the characters change depending on who you are working with?

-It does not change my way of working because I am still the same. I do see how to adapt to what the director wants from me. Claire Denis, for example, looked for things in me that Ducournau did not, for which she answered in a different way. It’s like with my children: I don’t deal the same with my son as with my daughter because they ask for different things, beyond the fact that he is the same man.

vincent president

Lindon in Cannes last May (AFP)

But it is very likely that one of the roles that has attracted the most worldwide attention during his career has not been in a film, since Lindon was chosen to preside over the jury of the Official Competition of the last Cannes Film Festival, seconded by the actresses, directors and screenwriters Rebecca Hall and Jasmine Trinca, actresses Deepika Padukone and Noomi Rapace and filmmakers, writers and producers Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. “I tried to watch the movies without reading reviews or anything. Only my heart and head went, like any spectator, ”he says.

-At the jury conference, he talked about watching movies as a child: without prejudice of any kind. Did he make it?

-Yes, I tried not to care what the director did before because it was a competition in which we had to judge a film. Beyond him, he could have done fantastic things before, if the film in question didn’t question us, it didn’t make us travel, it didn’t have a chance. Conversely, if someone had already won a Palme d’Or and deserved it again, there was no reason not to give it to them. No one told Usain Bolt “I left because you already won”. It’s a competition.

-Did you enjoy watching movies that way, without prejudice or context?

-It was difficult because I’m a movie buff and I’ve seen a lot of movies. But I’m still a true spectator. For example, when I see a thriller or a police movie with a famous protagonist who is in danger after 10 minutes, I tremble, I’m afraid for him and I want to yell “be careful” even though I know he’s not going to die because everything is going to turn around him.

Was it difficult for you not to pay particular attention to the performances?

-Not really, because I tried to evaluate the whole. Obviously I paid attention to the performances to assess who to give the acting awards to, but we look at the movies as a whole, as a set of interrelated issues.

-The jury had to evaluate more than 20 films. How was the work dynamic?

-I proposed several periodic meetings to talk with the fresh movies in mind. I think we had five or six meetings every three or four films, and in them each one gave an opinion about what we had seen. At the end of each meeting we did not decide anything, but the idea was to arrive at the end with a more precise picture of who the candidates could be. What I didn’t know, and it will help me when I’m competing, is that if there is only one person among the nine who hates a movie, nothing can be done, in the same way that you can’t go against it if someone is Totally in love with one of the competitors.

-Did you notice that the trades of each jury conditioned their views on the films?

-No, I do not think so. We talked very little about the particular aspects of each film because we took more philosophical approaches to the overall construction and the impact they had on us. I have a theory, and it is that good directors and directors are somehow also good actors and could act calmly, and vice versa too: great actors and actresses could direct great movies because it is almost the same profession. Or, at least, they are becoming increasingly close professions. An actress or actor, when they already have some experience, knows very well how to make a movie.

-When he came to Argentina at the end of 2015, six months after the award, he said that his life was still the same. Is it still the same today or has it changed over the years?

-In me nothing changed, but around me yes. I continue to live in the same way because for me it is the same to have won an award or to have been president of the jury or not. I loved winning and being on that jury, it was an enormous and exciting pleasure, but I don’t think every morning about the effects it produced or can produce.