Vincenzo Alfieri and the cast of the film Sky speak

Sky continues with the offer of his originals and November 1 is the turn of On the edge of evil from Vincenzo Alfieri, written by the director together with Fabrizio Bettelli and the writer Giorgio Glaviano, which inspired the film since it was based on his novel The border. “He who is on the border between good and evil is our protagonist Meda.” explains Vincenzo Alfieri about the construction of the film, the choices with respect to the book and its characters “We asked ourselves what happens if you take such a rigid character and break it down and we tried to understand it also through the looks and atmospheres we gave to the work. In contrast to Meda there is the character of Rio, who if in the novel had a marginal presence here we have made him a real co-protagonist. And then we played on reflections, on the presence of water, on those reflective surfaces in which we see ourselves, but we only scrutinize a person who is not really us. “.

Peculiar is the air that the director and screenwriter wanted to give On the edge of evil, not only by moving the events from Tuscany to the territories of Lazio, but by pursuing some references that refer to a specific cultural landscape. Highlight Alfieri: “There are several films that I took inspiration from. Prisoners, Men who hate women, The violent arm of the law, That was the atmosphere I was looking for, I wanted to take the clichés of the genre to make them a ploy to be able to talk about family relationships. And for the Meda and Rio report yes, True Detective was the main reference. Its protagonists are the ones I love most in contemporary cinema and I say cinema because it is to be considered as such. They are one the faded reflection of the other. “.