VinFast VF 8 and 9: European prices

THEY WANT TO DO IT BIG – A few days have passed since the grand presentation of the newly born car manufacturer VinFast, part of the largest Vietnamese industrial group, at CES 2022, during which five new electric models were unveiled covering the main market segments (here the news). Two of these are closer to production, and therefore to commercialization, which should take place by the end of 2022: these are crossovers VF 8 And VF 9, designed in Italy by Pininfarina.

PRICES – As commercialization approaches the Vinfast announced i prices from the VF 8 And VF 9, which are now bookable for those European markets that will lead the way to the landing in the Old Continent. These are France, Germany and the Netherlands, where the two crossovers will be available starting from 43,350 and 59,150 euros respectively.

> In the photo above the VF 9, above and in the photo below the VF 8.

LOTS OF AUTONOMY – The Vinfast VF 8 it is a medium-large crossover 475 cm long, with a range declared by the manufacturer of 504 km on a single charge. There VF 9, which is larger, being 512 cm long, has three rows of seats and has a range of 550 km. European buyers who pay the 150 euros foreseen for the reservation will receive a discount coupon if they have to formalize the purchase, which will be, respectively, 2,500 euros for the VF 8 and 4,200 euros for the VF 9.

OWN DISTRIBUTION – For the distribution of Vinfast VF 8 And VF 9 the Vietnamese carmaker, which is evidently well financed, has planned to create one network of own showrooms, a bit like the Tesla. VinFast has outlined ambitious plans for international growth. Last year it sold around 30,000 vehicles nationwide and set a goal of selling 15,000 electric cars in 2022. The house is currently looking for a manufacturing site in Germany and aims to build a battery factory in Germany. United States.

MANY COMPETITORS – The Vinfast VF 8 and the VF 9 they will clash in Europe with various competitors: the Chinese Aiways U5 (468 cm long), which starts at 39,300 euros; the Volkswagen ID.5 (459 cm long), which costs 51,450 euros; the Kia EV6 (468 cm long), from 43,990 euros; the Ford Mustang Mach E (474 ​​cm long), from 47,500 euros, and, finally, the Tesla Model Y, which in Europe has a list starting at just over 60,000 euros.