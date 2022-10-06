Vingino launches collaboration with world star Lionel Messi

Vingino launches a line of clothing bearing the image of none other than the world number 1 in football: Lionel Messi. As a children’s clothing brand, Vingino is known for its very popular collaborations with celebrities, such as Daley Blind, Senna Bellod, Kalvijn and Emre Can. To this impressive list of successful collaborations is now added world star Lionel Messi. The collection will be launched in spring-summer 2023.

Collab’ Vingino x Messi

What child doesn’t dream of being Messi? He is the great model for many of them around the world. With over 500 million followers on Social Media, this footballer is one of the most popular players in the world. So Vingino couldn’t pass up this opportunity to work with Lionel Messi’s license holder. The collection is of course fully tailored to his style – and that’s what every kid will love!

About the collection

This collection is a must-have for all stores. Messi is the most popular football player in the world and here we can really speak of a top collection. From rebel-looking hoodies and jackets to sporty joggers and swimwear, Vingino has exclusive rights to market these categories in Europe under the Lionel Messi license name and first-sell rights worldwide. In addition to children’s clothing, this collection also offers other items, including duvet covers, drinking cups, etc.

About Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (1987) started his career at FC Barcelona in 2004. Now, 18 years later, he has many top performances to his credit. He is the Argentina national team’s number 1 player and his team’s top scorer. He was voted 6 times top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and 5 times best player of the year at the World Soccer Awards. He played a total of 660 matches and scored no less than 750 goals. Vingino is extremely proud to partner with a global player of this caliber! If you would like to receive more information about this unique international collaboration, please make an appointment with our sales department. Don’t miss this chance!

