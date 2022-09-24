Vinicius Junior is already starting to overtake Neymar!

What’s next after this ad

Vinicius Junior has, in just a few months, taken on quite a dimension. Often mocked and criticized by his supporters and those of other clubs, he is now considered one of the very best players on the planet. After a brilliant 2021/2022 season under the merengue tunic, he confirms at the start of the exercise, with four goals and an assist in six La Liga games already.

Now, after having set fire to the Spanish and European lawns, it is at the World Cup, with his selection, that he is expected. And as this daily report indicates AS, he has also become a star in Brazil and is increasingly attractive to brands. The media indicates in particular that it has completed many new contracts with sponsors in recent months, such as Nike, Casas Bahia, Bet Nacional, Vivo, Dolce Gabanna and Gaga Milano.

Neymar earns more, but…

The medium has notably worked with advertising agencies to improve its image. In Brazil, for many fans, Vinicius Junior is more and more charismatic and is about to overtake Neymar. The Parisian’s brand image remains much more profitable, but Vinicius Junior is regularly cited as an example for young Brazilians, and his charitable actions have a huge impact in his country.

While Neymar seems to have stagnated in recent years, Vinicius is on a dizzying upward slope, and his rather quiet life on the extra-sporting level, his discretion and his professionalism seem to be very much appreciated in his country. Still, in the end, as is normal, it is the truth on the ground that will speak…