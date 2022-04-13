Vinicius Junior on the verge of breaking a Cristiano Ronaldo record

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers of the Merengues

Author of 17 goals and 16 assists in 42 games played in all competitions, Vinicius Junior is having an excellent season with Real Madrid, torturing La Liga defenses every weekend.

A CR7 record soon stolen by Vinicius Junior

Besides, the Brazilian left winger is about to steal a record from Cristiano Ronaldo. As the Twitter account @OptaJose reveals, the former Flamengo player (203 dribbles attempted) became the second Merengue player to reach the bar of 200 dribbles attempted in a La Liga season after Cristiano Ronaldo (205 dribbles attempted) during the fiscal year 2011-2012. A record that Vinicius Junior should beat in Real Madrid’s next league match, which will be this Sunday against Sevilla FC.

1 – Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 is the only player to have attempted 200+ dribbles in LaLiga 2021/22, also becoming only the second Real Madrid player to reach this figure in a single campaign since at least 2005/06 after Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 in 2011/12 (205/73). Star. pic.twitter.com/eUmUzEZlSk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 11, 2022