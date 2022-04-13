Entertainment

Vinicius Junior on the verge of breaking a Cristiano Ronaldo record

Author of 17 goals and 16 assists in 42 games played in all competitions, Vinicius Junior is having an excellent season with Real Madrid, torturing La Liga defenses every weekend.

A CR7 record soon stolen by Vinicius Junior

Besides, the Brazilian left winger is about to steal a record from Cristiano Ronaldo. As the Twitter account @OptaJose reveals, the former Flamengo player (203 dribbles attempted) became the second Merengue player to reach the bar of 200 dribbles attempted in a La Liga season after Cristiano Ronaldo (205 dribbles attempted) during the fiscal year 2011-2012. A record that Vinicius Junior should beat in Real Madrid’s next league match, which will be this Sunday against Sevilla FC.

Vinicius Junior (203 dribbles attempted) became the second Real Madrid player to reach 200 dribbles attempted in a La Liga season after Cristiano Ronaldo (205 dribbles) in the 2011-2012 fiscal year.

