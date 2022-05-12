Vinicius Junior, the player with the highest progress in Europe this season, according to Big Data

QThere are few games left for the season to end and it’s a good time to see what kind of performance have some players had, whether due to youth or debut in the highest categoryhave had an optimal progression in their respective competitions, at least, as far as the Old Continent is concerned.

If we take a look at the five major leagues, a group of players stands out above the rest who, in addition to fully participating in the good work of their teams, at an individual level, they have taken a step forward compared to previous seasonsalso benefited by the fact of having counted in some cases of the continuity that any footballer needs to progress properly.

Vinicius – Real Madrid

Thus, in the first place we find, based on the analysis carried out by the consulting firm specialized in the statistical analysis of players and teams Driblab, to a good handful of young people commanded by Vinicius Juniorwhich is, of those involved, the one that has progressed the most with respect to the previous year.

And this why? because his explosion in this course has to do largely with the achievement of the League already conquered by Real Madrid. His undoubted improvement, both on the physical plane, as well as in the imbalance and success in front of goal is a more than palpable factin such a way that, according to the consulting firm Driblab, Big Data confirms that it has doubled or even tripled its performance.

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

A significant injury to the knee stopped the German footballer’s sidereal projection, who has been one of the main architects that Leverkusen has meddled this course in the German bicephaly between Dortmund and Bayern. At least in the Bundesliga. But the cruciate ligament will force him to undergo surgery and, you know, you know how to get in from these places, but not how to get out.

Christopher Nkunku – Leipzig

His ascension in Leipzig is, without a doubt, one of the great news of the German championship, of which sometimes only what happens to Haaland or Lewandwoski reaches us. His 20 goals make him one of the great values ​​of this course and that is why there are already great teams, especially in the Premier, who have noticed him.

But those goals have only been in the league. In all competitions, has materialized 31 and given 20 assists. Very far from the 7/11 he reached last season.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

His versatility in the offensive section has served his coach at Milan,

for be used as a winger and attack point. According to Driblab accounts, “complete more than three dribbles per 90 minutes and translate it into more than three shots and six touches inside the area is to have a kind of perfect attacker on your side,” they say.

Martin Terrier – Rennes

the output of

Rennes meant for the French team to be devoid of one of the players who, despite his youth, set the pace in the team. Bruno Gnsio As a coach, he has managed to instill enough self-esteem in other players to propel his team to Champions League positions.

Martin Terrier is one of those players who, in addition to fighting for the French top scorer against Mbapp (three goals separate them), has been able this course to associate, generate and participate of the team to take it as high as possible.

Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace

It may be the most unknown of all, because perhaps the Palace is one of the least popular London teams far from the British Isles and because it has just turned 22 years old. However, this

is proving that it won’t take long for him to gain a foothold in the Los Tres Leones team’s roster In 31 games, he has scored eight goals and given 3 assists. A half-polished diamond willing to give his chest to any team.

“Both his completion map and his xG per shot show his quality to find quality shots and be accurate between sticks. Great ability to place your shots”, they confirm in Driblab.