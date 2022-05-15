Vinicius wants to make Cristiano Ronaldo cry

No Real Madrid player has managed a 20-20 season since Opta stats began in 2005-06, Cristiano Ronaldo came closest in 2014-15.

Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior received the match ball after Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Levante 6-0 at the Bernabéu. The Brazilian’s hat-trick takes his total goals for the season to 21 in 50 appearances. Under Ancelotti’s leadership, the 21-year-old has made a real breakthrough. In the previous three seasons, Vinicius netted just 15 goals in total, with his most prolific season being 2020-21 when he netted six. However, a 16th-minute moment was perhaps even more indicative of the Brazilian’s progress, when he cut inside, peeked, and delivered a precise pass to Karim Benzema’s head. for another landmark link-up between the most collaborative attacking partnership in Europe this season. Vinicius is not far from achieving a feat that even Cristiano Ronaldo failed to achieve at Real Madrid: a 20-20 season.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Benzema and Vinicius have a special deal

The assist for Benzema was the 16th of the season for the Brazilian. But Vinicius has only two games left to get four more assists and reach the legendary mark. The Brazilian was left out for the trip to Cadiz due to Ancelotti’s rotation ahead of the Champions League final. In previous matches, Vinicius didn’t need much time to increase his number of assists. Against Osasuna he came on in the 89th minute and gave Lucas Vázquez the third goal in the 3-1 win. Against Espanyol, he came on with 15 minutes remaining and gave Benzema another goal.

Ronaldo has come the closest to a 20-20 season for Madrid, which has not been achieved since Opta started recording such data in the 2005-06 season. In 2014-15, the Portuguese netted 61 goals in total, 48 of them in La Liga, and provided 19 assists for his teammates. His previous record for assists dated back to 2010-11, when, like Vinicius, he delivered 16 to his teammates.