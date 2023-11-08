‘Vinny Slick’ and ‘Fifi’ among 16 accused mafia associates arrested in US-Italy takedown

Sixteen alleged members of the Gambino crime family have been arrested in the United States and Italy in an extortion case in which the defendants are accused of a series of crimes (including assault, arson and extortion) as a means to ” dominate New York transportation and transportation.” demolition industries,” the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

An indictment against 10 people was unsealed in New York on Wednesday for racketeering conspiracy, extortion, witness retaliation and “union-related crimes,” federal prosecutors announced. Six alleged members and associates of organized crime were also arrested in Italy on Wednesday as part of the operation targeting alleged Gambino members and associates. In Italy one person is still at large.

Federal prosecutors accused an alleged Gambino crime family associate, Francesco Vicari, also known as Uncle Ciccio, of holding a man at knifepoint and ordering him to threaten to cut his son-in-law in half as a threat to force him to pay. extortion. , the Justice Department said.

Vicari “acted like the ‘last samurai,'” Vito Rappa, another alleged mafia associate, allegedly said in a wiretapped phone call. Vicari and Rapp are among 10 people charged with 16 counts in New York.

“As alleged, for years, the defendants committed violent extortion, assault, arson, witness retaliation, and other crimes in an attempt to dominate New York’s transportation and demolition industries,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. “Today’s arrests reflect the commitment of this Office and our law enforcement partners, both here and abroad, to keeping our communities safe by fully dismantling organized crime.”

Other defendants in the case were identified as alleged Gambino captain Joseph Lanni and alleged Gambino soldiers Diego “Danny” Tantillo; Angelo Gradilone, also known as Fifi; and James LaForte. Prosecutors also charged alleged Gambino associates Salvatore DiLorenzo, Robert Brooke, Kyle Johnson and Vincent Minsquero, also known as Vinny Slick.

Tantillo and John allegedly coordinated a violent hammer assault on the dispatcher of a demolition company, which left the dispatcher seriously injured. Photos of the victim were distributed to several people in the transportation and demolition industries.

As part of their alleged schemes, prosecutors said the defendants also stole from and embezzled unions and employee benefit plans. The defendants also allegedly rigged bids in the demolition and hauling industries.

The Gambinos are one of five crime families that make up La Cosa Nostra in New York City. The other groups are the Bonanno, Colombo, Genovese and Lucchese families.