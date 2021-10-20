Vintage: 11 of the best online stores to shop now

Vintage is having a revival right now, both on the runways and through celebrities, like Bella Hadid and Rihanna, who led the charge. Fortunately, a number of online vintage shops, loved by insiders, mean that sourcing archival pieces is easier than ever – and it means that you too can be the proud owner of a ’90s Jean Paul Gaultier or a Gucci by Tom Ford.

Below, we’ve picked out some of the best online vintage stores to shop now.

Shrimpton Couture

Toronto-based Shrimpton Couture is known for his incredible archive, ranging from Dior from the Marc Bohan era (the inspiration for the French fashion house’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection) to Versace from the 90s. With Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ruth Negga among her fans, it is better to be quick if you want to win a vintage piece of jewelry.

What Comes Around Goes Around

After more than 25 years in business, What Comes Around Goes Around is one of the most famous vintage shops in the world, and with good reason. From the iconic It-bags to the rarest collector’s items, it is a must for all vintage lovers.

Vintage love Tokyo

Tokyo Vintage Love has become a popular destination for archival hunters, thanks to its vast collection of brightly colored 90s Chanel bags. Other pieces to look out for are the special edition Dior saddle bags and vintage Versace sports jackets.

Loading... Advertisements

James Veloria

If you agree with the nostalgia trend of the 90s, James Veloria offers a treasure trove of vintage finds, from Jean Paul Gaultier to Versace. With the recent visit of Dua Lipa stylist Lorenzo Posocco, expect to see pieces from James Veloria on the singer soon.

Retold Vintage

For the minimalists among us, Retold Vintage is a reference, with Calvin Klein, Max Mara and Chloé vintage among its offerings. With regular drops, carefully selected by founder Clare Lewis, selling out quickly, it’s worth signing up for Retold’s newsletter to get a sneak peek of the pieces.

Pechuga Vintage

If you were inspired by Adele’s corsetry on British’s November cover Vogue, then Pechuga Vintage is the place to visit for a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset. Known as the “king of corsets,” founder Johnny Valencia’s A-list clientele includes characters like Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.

Susamusa