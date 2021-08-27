Vintage bags by Fendi or Gucci: Rihanna has them all

Iconic, signed, they will never go out of fashion. Vintage bags are the accessory to focus on this year. Pre-loved is a growing market: it is expected it will even surpass that of fast-fashion by 2028 (ThredUp Resale report 2019) and has already conquered the celebrity, fan of the second-hand fashion from everyday life to the red carpet. The most passionate is Rihanna, which made it a distinctive feature of his style. Between clothes and jewels, vintage bags are the real passion of the singer. Gucci, Chanel, Fendi: owns the most exclusive pieces of each brand. Here are the 3 must-have models to copy right away.

The Fendi baguette

A bag that has gone down in history thanks to his infinite personalities. Colored, embroidered, printed, essential or extravagant materials. The Baguette by Fendi is among the most sought after vintage bags. Its name recalls the way it goes scope: obligatorily under the arm like the typical French bread. An iconic accessory is born from the idea of ​​Silvia Venturini. Rihanna owns some a truly unique model dating back to the 90s. The beads that cover the flap recreate geometric motifs between changes of colors and shapes. The base, along with the buckle and shoulder strap are in leather. How to wear it? With an exaggeratedly pink outfit like Riri’s. Slip dress, mix of necklaces, sandal and fur hat. All in pendant, however textbook color block.

A Gucci Monogram

Could not miss, in the collection of vintage bags by Rihanna, a monogram model by Gucci. Recognizable even from miles away, it’s a passe-partout which you will never regret. The strength of this eternally glamorous fabric is versatility. It adapts to each model, enhancing its design. The pop star’s is hand-held (although it would be worn on the shoulder), making it one maxi clutch bag. There black shoulder bag it’s matchy matchy with the retro-inspired evening outfit. To copy immediately: the very long pearl necklace rolled up several times on itself. The silk dress, with lace inserts, enhances the femininity of an outfit that stands between prêt-à-porter and lingerie.

The Luis Vuitton micro-bag

When size doesn’t matter, it comes into play the most chic models of all. The micro-bags: symbol of the most unbridled luxury. Their usefulness? Purely aesthetic. It is impossible to resist them, even more so if they are beautiful like that Papillon Pochette Rihanna green. Signed Luis Vuitton this accessory is a real treat. Cylindrical shape, details in gold and Epi leather. A little gem that works on elegant outfits as on the singer’s street-style ones. In this case she combines it with a crochet top, mini skirt with cut-out on the hips and chenille sweatshirt.

