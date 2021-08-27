News

Vintage bags by Fendi or Gucci: Rihanna has them all

Iconic, signed, they will never go out of fashion. Vintage bags are the accessory to focus on this year. Pre-loved is a growing market: it is expected it will even surpass that of fast-fashion by 2028 (ThredUp Resale report 2019) and has already conquered the celebrity, fan of the second-hand fashion from everyday life to the red carpet. The most passionate is Rihanna, which made it a distinctive feature of his style. Between clothes and jewels, vintage bags are the real passion of the singer. Gucci, Chanel, Fendi: owns the most exclusive pieces of each brand. Here are the 3 must-have models to copy right away.

The Fendi baguette

A bag that has gone down in history thanks to his infinite personalities. Colored, embroidered, printed, essential or extravagant materials. The Baguette by Fendi is among the most sought after vintage bags. Its name recalls the way it goes scope: obligatorily under the arm like the typical French bread. An iconic accessory is born from the idea of ​​Silvia Venturini. Rihanna owns some a truly unique model dating back to the 90s. The beads that cover the flap recreate geometric motifs between changes of colors and shapes. The base, along with the buckle and shoulder strap are in leather. How to wear it? With an exaggeratedly pink outfit like Riri’s. Slip dress, mix of necklaces, sandal and fur hat. All in pendant, however textbook color block.

New York, NY - The pair who have been reportedly inseparable since last summer, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, head to Barcade in New York. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 23 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T. JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com * UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication *

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky together in New York. She wears a pink slip dress which she combines with a vintage Fendi baguette.

A Gucci Monogram

Could not miss, in the collection of vintage bags by Rihanna, a monogram model by Gucci. Recognizable even from miles away, it’s a passe-partout which you will never regret. The strength of this eternally glamorous fabric is versatility. It adapts to each model, enhancing its design. The pop star’s is hand-held (although it would be worn on the shoulder), making it one maxi clutch bag. There black shoulder bag it’s matchy matchy with the retro-inspired evening outfit. To copy immediately: the very long pearl necklace rolled up several times on itself. The silk dress, with lace inserts, enhances the femininity of an outfit that stands between prêt-à-porter and lingerie.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 06: Rihanna is seen outside Carbone on July 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham / GC Images)

Rihanna with a shoulder model of a vintage Gucci bag. The monogram canvas in black is truly elegant, matching with any outfit.

The Luis Vuitton micro-bag

When size doesn’t matter, it comes into play the most chic models of all. The micro-bags: symbol of the most unbridled luxury. Their usefulness? Purely aesthetic. It is impossible to resist them, even more so if they are beautiful like that Papillon Pochette Rihanna green. Signed Luis Vuitton this accessory is a real treat. Cylindrical shape, details in gold and Epi leather. A little gem that works on elegant outfits as on the singer’s street-style ones. In this case she combines it with a crochet top, mini skirt with cut-out on the hips and chenille sweatshirt.

Rihanna Flashes Her Toned Abs in Knit Top and Mini Skirt as She Grabs Dinner with Friends in LA. She looked sensational in a velvet coaches jacket with a white knit bralet and matching mini skirt. Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5227552 180521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0) 20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk @ splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

Rihanna with a street style look between sporty and chic. The crochet top, the cut-out miniskirt and the chenille sweatshirt are the perfect match to the real star of the look: the Luis Vuitton Papillon Pochette.

