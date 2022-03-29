Vintage dresses: The trend that defined the Oscars 2022

Lately, we have seen an increasing number of stars defending the vintage models and the red carpet sustainabilityand oscars 2022 they are not an exception.

This time we saw big stars like Kirsten Dunst -who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress- opting for a ruffled hot pink dress from the Christian Lacroix Fall/Winter 2002 Haute Couture Collection.

Oscars 2022: All the celebrities and guests on the red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and her vintage Mugler dress at the Oscars 2022

Kourtney Kardashian on the Oscars red carpet with her partner Travis Barker in a vintage Mugler. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.

Kourtney Kardashian, also a fan of vintage, waved the flag of pre-breast fashion at the oscars red carpetwearing a dress Thierry Mugler from the 80s from the Tab Vintage boutique.

So much Sienna Miller as Emily Ratajkowskifor their part, reviewed Armani Prive archivesarriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in an embroidered dress from Spring/Summer 2007 and edgy flared pants with an orange bustier from Fall/Winter 2011, respectively.

Sienna Miller in an Armani Privé dress from Spring/Summer 2007. Photo: Getty Images. Emily Ratajkowski in an Armani Privé bustier and flared pants from Fall/Winter 2011. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.

Reworked pieces, too, made an appearance on the red carpet. One example was Billie Eilish wearing repurposed earrings and rings made from a vintage diamond star tiara by Fred Leighton, in support of Suzy Amis Cameron’s Red Carpet Green Dress initiative (Billie’s mother, Maggie Baird, also wore a custom dress by Benedetti Life made of Tencel, which comes from FSC-certified forests).