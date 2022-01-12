News

Vintage Spielberg with the road movie – Chronicle

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
Appointment tonight at 8.45 pm at the Astra cinema in Modena with the film ‘Sugarland express’ by Steven Spielberg, the second title of the free admission review ‘Anger and memory’ dedicated to New Hollywood. Spielberg’s second film dated 1974 – but it can be considered as his first ‘regular’ rehearsal given that the first (Duel, 1971) was a television production -, ‘Sugarland express’ “is fully inscribed in the New Hollywood firmament, as a road movie that tells of angry young people and that compares law and anarchy “, explains Marco Barozzi, artistic director of the show. “And yet – he continues -, exactly as it appears for other works released that same year, such as Terrence Malick’s ‘La rabbia Giovane’ and ‘Gang’ by Robert Altman, Spielberg deals with these themes according to his very own personality. to the trend of criticism of violence in American society, but he appropriates it by choosing the metaphorical structure of the modern fairy tale, which in some way will follow in all his cinema to come “.




