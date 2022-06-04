Viola Davis admits Meryl Streep once left her ‘in shock’

Viola Davis and Meryl Streep are widely regarded as two of the greatest actresses of their time. Both women have numerous accolades to their names and are highly rated actresses. The Oscar winners also received top-notch acting training. Davis has a Graduate Diploma from the Julliard School, while Streep earned a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University. Considering how talented both women are, it was a treat when they starred opposite each other in Doubt.

Meryl Streep and Viola Davis | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meryl Streep and Viola Davis shone in ‘Doubt’

Doubt it certainly featured a star-studded cast. In addition to Streep and Davis, the 2008 drama also starred Amy Adams and the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. The film received critical acclaim, with all four actors earning Oscar nominations for their performances in the film. The nomination was especially impressive for Davis, as she was only in the film for less than eight minutes.

How the ‘Big Little Lies’ alum managed to surprise the ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ actor

But while Davis’s screen time may have been limited, she jumped at the chance she was given. She really did something great out of a very small part. Streep also seemed to take the role of Davis in the film seriously. In fact, she questioned Davis so much about her character that he How to get away with murder alum was puzzled. In an interview with BAFTA Guru, Davis reflected on working with Streep on Doubt.

“Meryl Streep, I’ve seen the way that woman behaves on set,” Davis shared. “His investigation of her, basically, is so extensive that you have no idea. Some of the questions she was asking during Doubt, I was in shock, you know? Like ‘Viola, where does your character come from? Okay, so who was your father? Did he have a union job or a non-union job?’ He is amazing. “

Shailene Woodley also noted Streep’s attention to detail.

Davis is far from the first actor who has worked with Streep to cite her attention to detail. While speaking with Magazine C, Shailene Woodley mentioned how detailed Streep was when they worked together on big lies Season 2. “She’s so passionate about what she does,” Woodley recalled of Streep. “That was what really struck me. She notices things that a lot of us don’t notice about the script. [and] she knows each person’s lines, not just her own.”

Davis revealed what she learned from working with Streep

But Davis didn’t just take note of Streep’s unique approach to the acting craft. She also paid attention to the way the veteran actor behaved on set. This, Davis shared, has influenced the way she behaved later when she herself was the most important actress on the set.

“I see the way she carries herself like a lady on set,” Davis shared of her Doubt co-star. “She understands her responsibilities as number one on the call list to create an atmosphere that is comfortable enough for everyone to believe in. And I’ve watched it and I’ve used it.” Clearly, Davis and Streep have learned a lot from each other. It would certainly be interesting if the acting legends could collaborate on another project in the future.

