Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson spoke about their roles as Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt in “The First Lady”

Viola Davis is Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson is Eleanor Roosevelt in “The First Lady.” (Paramount Plus)

“They refused to be the woman behind the man,” he synthesized Viola Davis what they have in common Michelle ObamaBetty Ford Y eleanor rooseveltthe three first ladies of the limited series The First Lady premiered in Paramount+. “They could easily be that, for four, eight years: just shut themselves out of history, in the shadows. And I have no doubt that they were all encouraged to be the understated first lady behind the man.”

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Suicide Squad), who played Obama, participated in a press conference with media from Latin America, Asia and Australia together with Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The Secret X Files), who played Roosevelt. The meeting was not attended by Michelle Pfeiffer, whose Betty Ford has been unanimously praised by critics in the United States. They are three first ladies who left a strong mark on the collective imagination of the country: three women who managed, in that influential but powerless role, to raise their voices and develop their high-impact projects for citizens.

“They refused to be the woman behind the man,” Viola Davis (with OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama) summed up at the press conference. (Paramount+)

“It’s overwhelming when you walk into the White House,” Davis continued. “How do you have will? How do you have autonomy? How do you set your limits? How do you not mess with your husband’s things? And also how are you yourself? In effect, the building offers limited space alongside abundant and relentless scrutiny. But the three first ladies that the creator of the series chose, Aaron Cooleytogether with the director Susanne Bier they found a way to “express themselves,” added Anderson. “They found a platform where they could be seen, heard and respected, where they felt like they could be themselves, fight for the things that matter most to them, be valued and make a mark.”

Michelle Obama’s experience is still fresh: she was first lady while Barack Obama (in the series, OT Fagbenle) was in the US presidency, between 2008 and 2016. But the other cases are less known in the world, although no less fascinating.

The series created by Aaron Cooley along with director Susanne Bier casts Gillian Anderson as FDR’s wife. (Paramount+)

Betty Ford was the wife of the congressman Gerald Fordspeaker of the lower house in 1973 when, following the resignation of vice president Spiro Agnewbecame the wife of the vice president and, very shortly after, upon the resignation of Richard Nixon for the Watergate scandal, in first lady. Eleanor Roosevelt was the woman who held that role the longest, between 1933 and 1945, because the re-election rules were different; the governments of Franklin D Roosevelt they occurred during especially difficult times: the Great Depression and World War II.

Aaron Eckhart played Gerald Ford and Kiefer Sutherland to Roosevelt.

“Both from looking at the stories and from delving into Eleanor’s experience, I still feel that, to this day, being first lady is an almost thankless job,” observed Anderson, who had just played an almost opposite role: that of the powerful Margaret Thatcher.

Michelle Pfeiffer received unanimous praise for her portrayal of Betty Ford. (Paramount+)

“I don’t think this series has changed my opinion of the role of the first lady, but what it did do was amplify, as Gillian said, how ungrateful she is,” Davis added. And how scary it is. Nobody likes to be put in a fish tank: life is difficult, you make mistakes, you are messy. And for them everything is under scrutiny: the clothes you choose, how you wear them, what you say, how you do it even if it’s not something hot.

The reviews of The First Lady They agreed on two points. The first: the narrative structure, which over 10 episodes recounts these three lives far apart in time, fails to add more complexity with flashbacks to the childhood and youth of these women. The second: the performances of Davis, Anderson and Pfeiffer are “some of the best on television of the year” (NPR) and “some of the best of their respective careers” (Decider).

“Nobody likes to be put in a fishbowl,” Viola Davis observed of the role of first lady. (Paramount+)

Acting requires different strategies when a role represents someone real. “In the case of a fictional person, it is you who must create a three-dimensional, flesh-and-blood human being,” Anderson explained. “You must fill in all the blanks, you can invent whatever you want. But if it’s someone known to everyone, you have to go carefully and respectfully.”

Davis added: “The challenge is that you may know the facts of the story but not all the personal information behind the facts. Completing that becomes very difficult because you can’t just invent; or yes, but there will be repercussions. For me it was the most challenging part. When acting, the big thing is to show yourself as a private being in public.”

When playing a real person “you have to go carefully and respectfully,” said Gillian Anderson. (Paramount+)

She also carried the extra weight of playing a woman with whom she spoke on the phone on a few occasions to prepare her portrait: “I felt restricted and I was very afraid. She is alive and much loved. We couldn’t put anything in the script just because it seemed dynamic: her repercussions would reverberate much more than Eleanor and Betty’s. During the presentation of his book [el best seller Becoming] Michelle Obama said: “I can’t say anything because my opinion can change the way the nation sees us, it can cause a program or a law to not prosper.” And I felt that sort of restriction on paper.”

The series tells, over 10 episodes, three lives far apart in time. (Paramount+)

The intersection between the biography and the political thriller defined the hybrid genre of The First Lady: “I think it fits very well between the two,” said Anderson. “It’s a mix. All three storylines are completely immersed in the White House and their private lives, also in the years before they came to power. We see some very, very difficult decisions that the presidents had to make and how that affected his relationship with his wives. And vice versa: how the decisions the first ladies made affected their husbands and potentially the presidency.”

Davis added that politics works as “a framework that surrounds them and shapes them as human beings” because it is the world in which the lives of these characters take place, “but at the end of the day we have these women.” The series, she concluded, “is about politics but also about people, and that’s what our work is about: if not, you could watch a documentary or read a book.”

Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer participated in the launch of “The First Lady” in Los Angeles. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

In addition to the sextet that represents the presidents and their wives, they participate in the cast Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford regina-taylor as Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama; Judy Greer as Nancy Howe Ellen Burstin as Sarah Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley as Louis McHenry Howe and kate mulgrew as Susan Sher. The First Lady is a Lionsgate Television production for Showtime and featured Cathy Schulman as showrunner.

KEEP READING:

The First Lady: the first episode of the series about the first ladies of the USA is now available

¡The Bravas F.C. finally coming to HBO Max! Its release date has been announced.

6 keys you should know before watching the sixth season of Better Call Saul