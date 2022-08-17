Viola Davis and Hunter Schafer join the cast of ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

The prequel to the successful saga will be released in 2023.

Iola Davis and Hunter Schafer join Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler as confirmed new actresses for the main cast of ‘The Ballad of Songbrids and Snakes’the prequel to the successful saga of ‘The Hunger Games’ which at the time starred Jennifer Lawrence.

This project has been planned since 2017, but it was in June 2019 when Lionsgate Motion Pictures announced in a statement that it would bring the prequel to the saga to the big screen. They also reported that they were working closely with Suzanne Collins, the author of The Hunger Games novels.

According to various media, this film will again be directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed the deliveries of ‘Catching Fire’ (2013), ‘Mockingjay Part 1’ (2014) and ‘Mockingjay Part 2’ (2015). The production company also released the first trailer to present the new logo of the film, which will be released on November 17, 2023.

Oscar winner Viola Davis will star in the film’s antagonist role, playing Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the main creator of the 10th Hunger Games. Davis is currently one of the most acclaimed actresses in the film industry and has won several awards including the Academy and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

On the other hand, Hunter Schafer, who will play Tigris Snow, President Snow’s cousin, is known worldwide for playing Jules in the acclaimed HBO series ‘Euphoria’, which has also confirmed a third season for next year.

In addition to being an actress, the 23-year-old is a renowned model who has paraded for important fashion firms such as Prada, Dior, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Being a trans woman, she fights for the rights of the LGBTQ + community in the world, an activist facet that has led her to be considered by Time as one of the 50 heroes who “will lead the nation”. [estadounidense] towards equality, acceptance and dignity for all people”.

Images: Classes





Comments

Comments