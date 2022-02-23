Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in ‘The First Lady’

A new Showtime series promises to bypass the West Wing of the White House to focus on the East Wing. This is ‘The First Lady’, an anthology starring Viola Davis (1965), who will portray Michelle Obama (1964); Michelle Pfeiffer (1958), who will play Betty Ford (1919-2011); and Gillian Anderson (1968) in the role of Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962). (TA)

Those who gain from inflation

Some of the main firms on Wall Street have made millions in profits betting on operations backed by rising inflation. The division of Goldman Sachs dedicated to it generated revenues of US$450 million. According to Vali Analytics, the big banks made US$2.3 billion in that business in 2021. (LV)

The peso, among the revalued

According to a Bloomberg index, the Colombian peso is among the top five best-performing emerging market currencies this year, even though the currency benefits less from foreign capital inflows, given election uncertainty. Within this group of countries, the currency that has appreciated the most in 2022 is the Brazilian real, followed by the Peruvian sol. (CS)

Spanish case splashes Call Center

A Madrid court accepted a lawsuit filed by the Comdata company against Abai, a call center company with operations in Colombia, as well as four of its executives who are former Comdata officials. They are accused of taking advantage of business relationships, revealing secrets and transferring information, with which they would have “stolen” clients such as Telefónica and Endesa in Spain. (IB)

Launch app for tertiary roads

The Government has a mobile application ready for communities to put a magnifying glass on the state of tertiary roads, which are essential to get food out of producing areas and connect the countryside with the cities where the demand is. In the last three years, investment in these roads exceeded $5.4 billion in 32 departments, the largest in the history of Colombia. (ND)

Covid triggered mergers in health

According to the Bain & Company Mergers and Acquisitions study, these transactions in the health sector added a total value of operations of US$440,000 million in 2021, an increase of 44% compared to 2020. The report revealed that “all sectors of the healthcare returned to pre-pandemic levels” and small- and mid-cap pharmaceutical companies are the best performers. (VP)

The investment cafe started in Bogotá

After in Inside LR, the founders of Trii announced that they wanted to create the first stock market café in the region, this month the project kicks off with two sessions. The first of these events was held yesterday at Caffa in Bogotá. The idea is to partner with a coffee chain to have fixed points where you can go to talk about stocks and finances. (LM)

The goal does not start and already loses

According to the New York Mag magazine, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook (1984) has lost US$500 billion since changing its corporate name to Meta, in the new course that was supposed to revolutionize the technology industry. And this has been mainly due to the privacy regulations that Google and Apple have taken in recent weeks. (HS)