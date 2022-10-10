Entertainment

Viola Davis believes that black people in Hollywood are invisible

American actress Viola Davis thinks it’s about time a black woman starred in the next blockbuster movie. This is how she commented in Rio de Janeiro during the launch in Brazil of the film “The Woman King”, reported EFE.

“It’s important for a black woman to know that she can lead a blockbuster without needing a white or male lead,” said the actress and producer.

Davis stressed that “some of the great films and the productions of the great filmmakers do not have a black presence.” As you may remember, she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for “Fences.”

“And I’m not just talking about the physical presence of blacks. Our power, our beauty and our differences are not represented in the big movies. What remains is the feeling that we are invisible », he stated.

The African-American with the most Oscar nominations maintained that, in her 33-year career, it is the first time she has played a character in which she recognizes herself. “I spent 10 years of my life studying acting and played classic characters all my life. I never felt represented. And now, suddenly, I felt in my world. I was able to find all the facets of Viola and understand the complexity of being a black woman,” she said.

More of the film

“The Woman King”, the true story of a women’s regiment in Africa at the beginning of the 19th century, was directed by the American Gina Prince-Bythewood. It counts as protagonists, in addition to Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim.

The action is set in 1823 and focuses on the agojies, a women’s regiment formed in the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin) to protect it from its neighbors and European powers. Mainly from the Portuguese who were looking for slaves in the heart of Africa.

According to Davis, “The Woman King” has all the conditions to help black women feel valued. “This is our chance to be seen,” she said.

