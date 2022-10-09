Viola Davis breaks stereotypes

It is a story of black women with a diverse cast that is still hard to find in entertainment today. Aware that just as there are projects like this that appeal to different skin tones, racism also continues to exist in society, and he shares a few words for the public, especially for the female one, who will see his film.

“Know that you have a voice and the power to change, that you don’t have to go with the flow and let other people decide what happens to your body, to your life, telling you that you are less, that you have no value because ‘ they are not pretty for us’, which in a certain way erases them and does not see them. You guys see each other,” he notes. “I have read the phrase ‘once you free yourself, your job is to free others’, that is your job even as women and if you subscribe to the narrative then you subscribe to the narrative that you have no voice and no power and the silence he is an oppressor.”

In the film, which hits theaters this October 13, the character of Viola (Nanisca) is the one who trains the next generation of recruits for the battle against the enemies of the African kingdom, in 1823 (Dahomey fell in 1862 when the war with France led to colonization), during the rule of King Ghezo (John Boyega). The Davis character did not exist in reality but is an amalgamation of Agojie generals.

The Oscar winner (for Fences) is accompanied by actresses Thuso Mbedu (Nawi, a new recruit), Sheila Atim (as Amenza, Nanusca’s best friend), Lashana Lynch (as Lieutenant Izogie), among others.

For Viola, there is an overarching message in the story about one of the first all-female warrior units in history: “That is her gift to the women of the 21st century, to find her warrior fuel, to change the narrative.”

Davis finds films that are different like this, with an all-female lead cast, to terrify Hollywood, but she is succinct: “That’s not my problem, it doesn’t terrify me, it looks right to me, it looks like my life. It’s something I always knew we were capable of and I understand that from now until God takes me, that’s my narrative.”

For the film, the actresses received training in weapons, martial arts and combat, in addition to running for the scenes that required it. Their discipline even scarred them during filming, as Thuso explains, “It looks real and painful because it was real and painful.”