Viola Davis conquers box offices, prizes and hearts with her talent

She had already been recognized with an Oscar after four nominations, but at a special ceremony in the main room of the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, she was completely surprised with another trophy. She thought that she was going to present the preview of the new production The Woman King (inspired by a true African story). But, when she was about to say goodbye, the big surprise came, crowning her as the Trailblazer of the Year with the Cinemacon Trailblazer of the Year award, at the same time that she also received the Kering Foundation’s ‘Women in Motion’ award in Cannes, in the hands of Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault. And at a time when she stands out as the most awarded African-American actress in cinema, she is also winning new awards for her autobiography ‘Finding Me: Memoir.’ Do you remember that moment when it occurred to you that acting could become a good way of life? Advertising I was 9 years old when I first saw a performance by Cicely Tyson (Oscar nominated for ‘Sounder’ in 1973 and later played Constantine in ‘The Help’). It was a moment of radical transformation because I was able to believe in something much bigger than my own world. It was like touching ground, because with it a new generation of artists was born and that is what I wanted to do with my work.

Did you dream of playing any particular style of characters? As an actress, I wanted to play characters that had never been seen before in a body like mine. And at a certain point in my career I wanted to be a producer to film those stories, with people who looked like me. And as a human being I also wanted to sit in the audience and be transformed, to feel less alone and much more human. I just wanted to create stories. Advertising ACTIVISM AND RECOGNITION The Oscar nods turn out to be the best description of the style of stories he wanted to create: From the first nomination where there was no ‘doubt’ (Doubt, 2008) in having the help (‘The Help’, 2011) of the success of the trophy that she really won without fences (‘Fences’), until she was nominated again for the role of the singer ‘Ma Rainey’ that made her the actress of her most prized breed According to the IMBD Internet Database she has won more than 100 official awards (104 to be exact) and almost 200 nominations (197, if that’s worth the clarification). Even after graduating from the prestigious Julliard School of Drama, she won the first Obie Award for portraying the real Ruby McCollum and in 2001 she won a Tony (the equivalent of an Oscar in theater) with the character of Tonya in the Broadway production of ‘King Hedley II’. And in 2017, she was the first actress of the year to receive a star. with his name on the walk of fame on Hollywood Blvd, with a ceremony where Meryl Streep was at his side. But the life of Viola Davis can also be part of a movie story, having been born on August 11, 1965, in total poverty, where with just two years she ended up in jail, with her mother, after having gone to a civil rights protest. Following in the footsteps of her mother, she is also a faithful activist in Hollywood, constantly calling for gender equality in the film industry. Advertising

And in January 2018, she was even part of the Women’s March, where she publicly declared “I speak today not only for #MeToos, because I was a #MeToo. But when I raise my hand, I know very well that there are still women who remain silent, faceless women, women who do not have money or the Constitution, women without confidence, who do not appear in the media, although they remain silent behind the shame and the stigma of an assault.” At the time of her success, she also did not forget her roots and in 2011 she put money out of her pocket so that the library in Central Falls, Rhode Islands, where she had studied, would not close. She has been married since June 2003 to actor Julius Tennon, she even adopted her only daughter, Genesis, in 2011 (the ‘prize’ of life that she cherishes the most). How good an actress is she as a mother? My daughter was in my arms one day when I started to tell her a story about a magical place with characters flying through the trees talking and all she said to me was “Can I be in that story too, Mommy?” Advertising

By producing a film like the true story of the group of brave women in The Woman King, did you somehow become the one who also wanted to be in the story, like your daughter? When The Woman King script was brought to me I felt like I had fallen from the sky. I thought it was the absolute way to present a completely different area, by telling a story to the world. And we achieve it with love, courage and total excellence. At the moment of accepting a role, do you always think about the message that your character can leave, as in the case of the brave African women in The Woman’ King? Advertising I guess it’s a natural thing that we do as actors. But when you get into a character you also try to humanize it, with all the hate from my childhood where sometimes I feel trapped in little Viola who wants to say who she is. Of course, there is not always hate, there is also the tenderness of Annalize Keating in the series ‘How to get away with murder’. But I like the vulnerability of hate and I also love when people see sexuality, not sex. The sex in the characters is something that I don’t like so much.

What would you say is the biggest misconception people have about famous actors? People always ask how it is that we actors choose the roles or why I choose certain characters that instead of being so angry can become more beautiful as people. People have to understand that social media has changed the definition of what it means to be an actor a lot. Most actors don’t get to choose. I’m going to repeat it. Most actors don’t get to choose. And if someone says so, he is lying. Advertising Never, never could you choose any of the roles you had, among so many Oscar nominations? I almost never had a choice, I just do what I have at hand. And what I had were also not-so-great characters that I had to humanize. That’s where the acting knowledge is so good as to give three dimensions to characters even like the one in ‘Antwone Fisher’ where people could come to think that at least in the story there was something more than a drug addict.