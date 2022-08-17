Viola Davis criticizes racism against African Americans in Hollywood

The actress Viola Davis repudiated that her leading role in “How To Get Away With Muder” has not opened enough doors for other African-American actresses in Hollywood. Davis played Annaliese Keating in the film, a prestigious lawyer and very strict university professor who ends up getting into bloody trouble with a group of students.

The comments were picked up by Variety as part of a Cannes forum called “Women in Film.”

The Oscar winner also spoke of the perception that Hollywood has on dark-skinned actors and the number of characters that she herself has been prevented from representing because she is black. This despite being a tough one in the American industry cinema, noted Variety.

“I know when I left ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ I didn’t see many dark-skinned women in leading roles on TV or even on streaming services afterwards. That relates to mentality and ideology. Why don’t you hire a dark-skinned woman when she walks into the room if she blew you away according to you?” Davis commented.

Likewise, Viola Davis criticized the fact that instead of giving the leading role to the hypothetical black actress, a space is created for her, a character with specific characteristics, so that she shines but not so much.

Photo: @violadavis

As if that weren’t enough, the actress continued to show that she doesn’t mince words when it comes to talking about latent racism in America, especially unprecedented when it comes to work. At one point in the conversation she made a comparison between two characters: a poor woman with a delinquent son and a privileged mature woman who plans to have glamorous fun and sleep with whoever she wants.

“If I wanted to play a mother whose family lives in a low-income neighborhood and my son was a gang member who was killed in a shooting, I could pull it off. However, if I play a woman looking for recreation by flying to Nice and sleeping with five men at the age of 56, looking like me, I’m going to have a hard time, even as Viola Davis.

To top it off, he added that “people cannot conceive that blackness, spiritual awakening and free sex go hand in hand, it’s too much for them.”

Finally, she referred to the times that she has been dispatched when she is going to do a casting for a job in Hollywood. “Most of the time it’s because of race, it really is. Let’s be honest, if she had the same features and had skin five shades lighter it would be a different story. Moreover, if I were blonde, blue-eyed and with my nose a little more outlined it would be another story. We can talk about colorism and race, it bothers me a lot, it breaks my heart », she stressed. She like her ñapa she said that in the past she had been denied a role for not being “pretty enough”.