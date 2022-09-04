Viola Davis defended her work in the series “The First Lady”

The actress Viola Davis sent to fry asparagus to the critics who took a dim view of her interpretation of Michelle Obama in “The First Lady”. The African-American actress gave an interview to BBC News to promote her autobiography “Finding Me” and addressed the issue, noted Variety.

According to the Oscar winner, specialized journalists and the audience criticized her facial expressions to put themselves in the shoes of the former American first lady.

During the conversation, Viola Davis admitted that she feels bad every time she receives less than positive feedback, but also said that the page must be turned.

“It’s incredibly painful when people talk negatively about your work. How do you overcome failure and pain? You have to do it! It’s not all going to be an award-winning performance,” she observed.

The protagonist of “How To Get Away With Murder” is worthy of a Tony and an Emmy award, in addition to the highest award in cinema, the coveted Oscar.

Judging by his response, Davis evidently didn’t take the criticism with soda, but with saltpeter. Critics have absolutely no purpose, but I’m not saying that to be rude either. They think they’re telling you something you don’t know. Somehow, they’re telling you that you’re living a life where you’re surrounded by people who lie to you and ‘I’m going to be the one to bend over and tell you the truth.’ so they believe they have the right to be cruel to you, “he lashed out.

Finally, the star emphasized the fact that he had to make decisions around the preparation of his character, regardless of whether others liked him or not.

According to Variety, the actress had it harder than her colleagues Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Betty Ford, who worked in the White House from 1974 to 1977, and Gillian Anderson, who played Eleanor Roosevelt, first lady from 1933 and 1945.

The reason? Davis, who said she has had no personal contact with Obama, noted that playing a world-renowned contemporary figure of Obama’s ilk was “almost possible”: “You’re either doing too much or not enough.”