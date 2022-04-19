Viola Davis divides the networks with her interpretation of Michelle Obama

Finally the first chapter of The First Lady, the new miniseries about some of the First Ladys most important in the history of the United States. It is Viola Davis who stole all eyes, thanks to his performance as Michelle Obama.

However, this time it was not exactly positive comments that he received. Perhaps for the first time in her career, the networks went with everything against Viola’s interpretation and some even assured that it was disrespectful to the former First Lady.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama?

The first reactions of The First Ladand, series that reviews the stories of first ladies in the history of the United States. Despite a great cast with names like Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Dakota Fanningthe production has been filled with bad reviews.

In Rotten Tomatoes was already certified as “rotten” with only one 43% approval. Furthermore, the audience was even harsher, giving him only 29% acclaim. Surprisingly, who gets the worst comments is Viola Davis, who plays Michelle Obama in the series.

And it is that the personification of the actress is being quite divisive in the networks. Although many applaud the resemblance, others criticized Viola Davis’s decision to purse her lips recurrently, something they have accused as a disrespectful caricature.

«Viola Davis may go to hell for this”, “I love Viola but the entire team behind this should be fired”, “the thing she does with her mouth is completely unnecessary”, were some of the harshest reviews it received.

viola davis lips every time she entered the studio to play michelle obama pic.twitter.com/W4Q65Oh5BP – Pablo (@pablo999900) April 18, 2022

Viola Davis’s lips when she finished recording. https://t.co/BvyvqP4lxz pic.twitter.com/YfJCCkIxIQ – Franklin Albornoz (@javier7A) April 18, 2022

As it was expected, the networks were quick to mock and quickly make memes about the photos of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. In addition, others have tried to defend her by remembering some of her great performances.